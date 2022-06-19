Three arrested after BMW stopped by police

Police said three people had been arrested for a mixture of drug offences and money laundering in Norwich - Credit: Norwich Police

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences and money laundering in Norwich.

In a tweet on Sunday, June 19, Norwich Police confirmed a BMW had been stopped and that three people were arrested after being searched.

Officers stopped a vehicle earlier & after a successful search 3 occupants were arrested for a mix of drug drive, possession of drugs & money laundering. All 3 now at custody. Thanks to #PC1694 @NSPoliceDogs for assisting with the vehicle search. #Sgt1668 #PC1006 #PC2046 #PC1749 pic.twitter.com/Uqqh00GeRB — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) June 19, 2022

Officers said the occupants were arrested for alleged drug driving, possession of drugs and money laundering.

The three people are in custody.

Norfolk and Suffolk's Police Dog Unit also assisted in the incident.