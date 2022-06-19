Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Three arrested after BMW stopped by police

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:00 PM June 19, 2022
Police said three people had been arrested for a mixture of drug offences and money laundering in Norwich

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences and money laundering in Norwich.

In a tweet on Sunday, June 19, Norwich Police confirmed a BMW had been stopped and that three people were arrested after being searched.

Officers said the occupants were arrested for alleged drug driving, possession of drugs and money laundering.

The three people are in custody.

Norfolk and Suffolk's Police Dog Unit also assisted in the incident.

