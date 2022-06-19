Three arrested after BMW stopped by police
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences and money laundering in Norwich.
In a tweet on Sunday, June 19, Norwich Police confirmed a BMW had been stopped and that three people were arrested after being searched.
Officers said the occupants were arrested for alleged drug driving, possession of drugs and money laundering.
The three people are in custody.
Norfolk and Suffolk's Police Dog Unit also assisted in the incident.