Ber Street in Norwich where a number of people were dealt with by police for anti-social behaviour on Saturday (August 13) - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

A man was arrested for public order offences and a number of people were dealt with for anti-social behaviour in part of Norwich.

The area between Ber Street and King Street is being treated as a priority location by officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) who are cracking down on drug use, dealing and anti-social behaviour.

On Saturday night (August 13) officers from the SNT were patrolling the area in the hot weather.

Norwich Police tweeted: "Various people dealt with for ASB and one male has been arrested for public order offences".

Last week police were called to a park in Ber Street following reports of a stabbing.

Armed police were deployed to the incident shortly before 6.20pm on Wednesday, August 10 and a woman in her 30s was found with puncture wounds to her neck and arm.

She was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment and has since been released.

It is not thought that the weapon used in the incident was a knife.