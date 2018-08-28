Weapons seized after drugs raid in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 07:40 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:26 25 November 2018
Two more people have been arrested in connection with county lines drug dealing.
Knife seized from a property in the Malprit area of Norwich. Photo: Norwich Police
Police raided an address in the Malprit area of Norwich on Saturday evening and arrested two suspects, as well as confiscating weapons.
Norwich police tweeted: “Hit another address yesterday in the Marlpit area for County Lines drug dealing. Two arrested and more weapons off the street.”
Since the launch of Operation Gravity - a Norfolk Police campaign focused on targeting county lines criminals - around 753 people have been arrested, 133 of those children under the age of 18.
