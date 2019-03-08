Three men arrested after sexual assault in Chapelfield Gardens

Police have sealed off part of Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer Archant

Part of a Norwich park has been sealed off and three men arrested as police investigate an allegation a woman was sexually assaulted.

A section of Chapelfield Gardens, near the Chapel Field East entrance, was cordoned off with blue and white police tape this morning (Wednesday, September 4).

Norfolk police confirmed they were investigating an allegation of sexual assault in the park, which was reported to have taken place just before 11pm on Tuesday night.

They said three men had been arrested as detectives investigate what happened.

A Norfolk police forensic investigator was at the scene earlier today, along with two police officers.

A white sheet and traffic cones are within the area which has been cordoned off.

Detective Inspector Chris Burgess from Norwich CID, appealed for anyone who saw what happened or any suspicious activity to get in touch with police.

Anyone who can help should contact Norwich CID on 101, quoting crime number 36/61962/19.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.