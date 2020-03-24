Search

NHS nurse overwhelmed by support after burglars steal son’s birthday money

PUBLISHED: 16:52 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:55 24 March 2020

NHS nurse Trudii Isherwood has been overwhelmed by goodwill messages and offers of help after the burglary at her Norwich home. Picture: Trudii Isherwood

Trudii Isherwood

A mum who works as a nurse in the NHS has said she is overwhelmed with support after her son’s Nintendo Switch and birthday money was stolen in a burglary.

'I don’t know who this was but thank you' - one of the godwill messages revieced by NHS nurse Trudii Isherwood after burglary at her Norwich home. Picture: Trudii Isherwood'I don’t know who this was but thank you' - one of the godwill messages revieced by NHS nurse Trudii Isherwood after burglary at her Norwich home. Picture: Trudii Isherwood

Trudii Isherwood and her family were sleeping on Saturday night when thieves got into the Norwich house that she shares with her two children.

Seven-year-old son Max’s prized games console and his £30 birthday money together with her work laptop were among the items stolen.

After appealing for any information on her Twitter page, as well as on a Facebook group, the family were showered with goodwill messages and offers of support from kind-hearted members of the public from both the UK and overseas.

Trudii Isherwood' son Max will get a replacement Nintendo Switch thanks to a GoFundMe page to pay for the family's loss. Picture: Trudii IsherwoodTrudii Isherwood' son Max will get a replacement Nintendo Switch thanks to a GoFundMe page to pay for the family's loss. Picture: Trudii Isherwood

MORE: Missing you! - Send your photo messages to isolated grandparents

Trudii, who works in mental health for Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The thought that someone has been in your home when your children were sleeping is so violating

“Throughout the day we were showered, no - drowned in kindness. We ended the day able to put right what had been taken but more important than that, the kindness shown by friends and strangers has made my kids smile, feel surrounded by love and feel safe.

“For every single person I have had contact with, thank you isn’t enough.”

Among those to step in to help out was Shaun Watchorn, a Royal Air Force veteran living in Saudi Arabia.

He offered to buy Max a brand-new Switch, before then donating £225 from his own pocket to a GoFundMe page set up by Trudii’s friend, Lou Cherrill.

She said: “My friend is a nurse, a fantastic nurse, and her husband, Pete, is police staff. They have both been working so damn hard keeping your families safe during this epidemic. I cannot think of two people more deserving right now for a little bit of help.”

MORE: Bakers offer free bread to those in need in a bid to ‘keep Norfolk fed’

Mr Watchorn said: “When I see individuals that I can help in a small way, it’s more than money. It’s really to give something back and reignite their belief in human nature.”

Trudii urged other people in Sprowston and Old Catton to be on alert for burglars.

“Police have been and a gloved print was found. Other folks have told me they heard doors being tried in the night. Make sure you lock up,” she said.

