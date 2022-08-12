Bid to save historic urinal after it is trashed by yobs

People are calling out for the Victorian urinal to be better preserved for generations to come. - Credit: John Batley/Alanna Baker

Hidden on the outskirts of the city is an unusual piece of history unknown to many passers-by.

Unfortunately it has now caught the attention of thugs who have trashed the mysterious mini building.

The Victorian urinal sits in St Crispins Road and is known as the 'tram toilet' as it was likely to be used by drivers of electric trams passing nearby at the start of the 20th century.

The urinal is the only one of its kind and it currently stands covered in graffiti. - Credit: Alanna Baker

Thought to date back to 1882 the urinal is now under siege from people who seem desperate to destroy it.

The door to the small structure has been kicked in, graffiti covers its walls and its glass has been smashed away.

John Batley, a member of Friends of Norwich City Station, which works to preserve the former city’s railway history in that area, said: “The old urinal is the only one of it’s kind.

"It was used by male passengers before going into City Station which used to sit where the inner city ring road is now.

John Batley, a member of Friends of Norwich City Station works to preserve the history of the old station. - Credit: John Batley

“It was still in use in the 1980s - it’s a very early example of the use of precast concrete.

“If it’s destroyed then we have lost yet another piece of Norwich’s rich history. I hope it can be preserved properly.”

The Mile Cross man also explained how he came to discover the WC.

The history expert was carrying out his routine checks in Dolphin Bridge when he recognised the pattern in the concrete of the walls of the urinal.

He explained: “You can clearly see that it is the same design and obviously built by the same company, D G Somerville & Co.

"They built the bridge and the urinal together in the same way.

The city council are going to talk about ways to preserve this historic toilet. - Credit: Alanna Baker

“It’s a random little distraction but a fascinating nugget of history.”

A Norwich City Council spokesman said: “It is disheartening that this piece of history in our city has been so carelessly damaged.

“Our teams will make sure that it’s safe for those passing by and that people cannot enter through the door.

“We’ll also review how we look after the building so we can make a longer term plan for its preservation.”