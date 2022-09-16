WATCH: Moment pair steal six-year-old Oscar's bunny

Video

Six-year-old Oscar Galka's rabbit was stolen from his family home in Orchard Street, NR2 on Wednesday - Credit: Alexsandra Galka

A mum and her young son returned home from school this week to find that their beloved pet rabbit had been stolen.

The bunny, named Fluffy, was in his cage outside the NR2 flat when the family left on Wednesday morning.

When they returned home the cage and the animal - who was only brought home three months ago - had been nabbed.

Alexsandra Galka, who is a housekeeper at the Maids Head Hotel, bought the baby rabbit for her six-year-old son Oscar after his previous rabbit, Peter, died.

The 37-year-old explained: “Fluffy is only around three months old so we haven’t had the chance to get him microchipped yet."

Upon realising the cage had been taken Alexsandra checked the footage from a camera on her Orchard Street home and saw two women pick up Fluffy's cage and walk off with it at 2.50pm on September 14.

Fluffy was bought for Oscar as a surprise as he was missing having a rabbit following the death of his previous rabbit - Credit: Alexsandra Galka

She said: “For years we have kept rabbits in the spot between our front wall and door.

"We've never had a problem with it.

“Our home is tucked away with just our neighbour and some cupboards on our level so there is never any need for anyone to go down there.”

Little Oscar is heartbroken about the theft and doesn't want to go to school for fear of missing the return of his beloved pet.

Alexsandra added: “My son really missed Peter.

"We already had a large cage and the other stuff we needed for another one so I thought I would surprise him with a baby rabbit to cheer him up.

“The cage is so big. It is not easy to pick up at all – someone would have to really pull on it to pick it up.”

Fluffy has only been in the family home in Orchard Street for three months - Credit: Alexsandra Galka

Alexsandra said: “When we got back and saw the cage had been taken Oscar asked me: 'Where has my rabbit gone?'

"It was hard watching the people walk over so casually and take Fluffy like nothing happened.

“My son is so sad. He doesn't want to go out - he wants to stay at home and wait for Fluffy to come back."

Anyone with any information should contact the police.

Oscar is really upset that someone would take his beloved pet and he hopes they bring it back - Credit: Alexsandra Galka



