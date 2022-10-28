Neighbours refuse to leave home at night over yobs causing havoc

Temple Road in NR3, Norwich. Inset: Cllr Alex Catt, is telling people to report anti-social behaviour - Credit: Google Street View/Alex Catt

Yobs are causing chaos in a city street meaning neighbours are too scared to go out alone after dark.

Neighbours in Temple Road, NR3, believe drug dealing and anti-social behaviour are going on in the area.

Carol Dowe, who lives in Temple Road, said: "I know there's drug dealers. People shout up and down the road.

Carol Dowe has lived in Temple Road for 41 years - Credit: Maya Derrick

"It makes me feel frightened. I've lived here for 41 years.

"We've always had troublesome people here. There's quite often police cars along the road.

"I can't see much being done to sort it."

Her neighbour, Janine Farrell, has lived in the street for 11 years and says she doesn't like to go out alone at night.

Janine Farrell and her French Bulldog, Claude - Credit: Maya Derrick

She said: "I don't like to go out without my husband because there's quite a lot going on down the street.

"You see what happens. You see stuff going on, the comings and goings.

"I don't like to walk around the street when it's dark. The lights go off at 11pm.

"I tend to not go out on my own then.

"It never used to be like that. It's been an issue for the last five or six years but it's progressively got worse.

"I feel people report things they see but nothing gets done. It's difficult for it to be acted on without actual evidence, just us saying we saw certain goings on."

Two Green party councillors for the area have been chatting to homeowners about how to sort the issue.

Having heard about the problems they have vowed to get something done.

Councillor Alex Catt said: "People raised their concerns with me after I was door-knocking in the area.

"The council is often forced to take action on things when the community has come together to report issues.

"We know that when people band together and make noise about something the council start acting on it.

"It's important for people to come together and put in reports collectively."

Norfolk Constabulary encourages those affected by anti-social behaviour to call 101 or 999 in an emergency.