Pregnant woman 'threatened with kitchen knife' by thugs

Neighbours in a quiet city area are being terrorised by yobs who have recently moved in. - Credit: Google Maps / Broadland District Council

A man and his pregnant wife claim they were threatened with a knife by drunken yobbos.

A spate of anti-social behaviour has spread throughout the once-quiet neighbourhood with neighbours reporting the issues began two weeks ago when some new people moved nearby.

Jonathan Smith, who didn't want to be pictured for fear of being targeted again, said: "I was walking past with my bike last week.

"Three people - two female, one male, all around 18 or under - just began to threaten me with a kitchen knife.

"They sit outside, constantly drunk and just abuse passers-by.

"Doesn't matter whether they're disabled, elderly, or children.

Neighbours in Yarmouth Road, NR7, have been experiencing abuse - Credit: Google Maps

"If you so much as dare be in the vicinity of them you're fair game in their eyes."

And Mr Smith believes the council should not have housed the new people in the area.

"The council are to blame for this mess," he added.

"The young people have fallen through the cracks of a poorly-managed care system and been dumped on the community.

"I'm all for the rehabilitation of vulnerable people but giving them a large house to be left alone in isn't safe for anyone."

Ward councillor Jonathan Emsell (Con) has been contacted by numerous people who live in the street.

He said: "I've spoken to a number of people about the recent incidents in Yarmouth Road.

"I don't think anyone at the county council gave this enough thought.

Jonathan Emsell, Conservative town and district councillor for Thorpe St Andrew, who is also manager of the Dussindale Centre - Credit: Broadland District Council

"There should be a serious case review as to why someone thought this would work."

A spokeswoman for Norfolk County Council said: "We cannot comment on individual young people and their circumstances.

"However we support many vulnerable teenagers in Norfolk with a range of complex needs, and wherever possible we try to house them within their communities, with a range of support in place to help them to become independent adults.

"We are sorry that residents in Yarmouth Road have been faced what is completely unacceptable behaviour from young people at one of our properties.

"We are working urgently with our partners to address this situation and the police have significantly increased their patrols in the area.

"Any residents who have further concerns can contact us on 01603 222008."