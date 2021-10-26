Murder investigation launched after body of man found in Norwich flat

Breaking

Published: 3:39 PM October 26, 2021 Updated: 4:19 PM October 26, 2021

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with a murder investigation launched today after the body of a 63-year-old man was found in a Norwich flat.

The two people, a 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where they will be questioned by detectives.

Police were originally called to an address in the Golden Triangle's Suffolk Square in the afternoon of Sunday, October 17, by neighbours reporting welfare concerns.

Officers attended and discovered the body of a man inside the property.

Enquiries were carried out at the scene and the death was treated as unexplained but at that time not believed to be suspicious.

However following a post-mortem held on Friday, October 23, concerns were raised that the man could have suffered an injury.

A Home Office examination was carried out on Saturday, October 24, and while the result was inconclusive officials said an unlawful injury cannot be ruled out.

Detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team have launched a murder inquiry and are now working to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Pending formal inquest proceedings the victim has been provisionally identified as Leslie Smith.

Senior investigating officer Chris Burgess, said: “We have a team of detectives and staff working on this case to establish how this man has died. The team are working through CCTV, forensic, witness and house to house enquiries to build this picture.

“The victim’s next-of-kin have been identified and were informed yesterday (Monday, October 25) and I would take this opportunity to urge anyone who lives in the area and may have information that could help our investigation to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 08000 555 111.