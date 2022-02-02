Police given more time to question teen as murder investigation continues

Forensic teams carrying out searches in Vale Green on Monday - Credit: Ben Hardy

Police have been given extra time to question a teenager as detectives continue to investigate the murder of an 18-year-old in Norwich.

Emergency services, including armed police, were called to Vale Green in Mile Cross at 7pm on Friday, January 28, following reports Joe Dix had been stabbed.

Following treatment by paramedics, the teenager was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead.

A post-mortem examination has established that the cause of death was significant blood loss as a result of stab wounds.

A 17-year-old man was arrested on Monday, January 31, on suspicion of murder and a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police have been given extra time to question the 17-year-old, who remains at Wymondham police station.

The 21-year-old has been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Extra officers have been on patrol in the area to offer reassurance to residents.

Several bunches of flowers have been left close to the scene at Vale Green in memory of Mr Dix.

Around 50 people lit candles after St Catherine's Church in Mile Cross was left open to the public to pay their respects on Sunday afternoon.

Flowers are left on the scene of a suspected murder on Friday night in Vale Green - Credit: Sonya Duncan

DCI Phill Gray said: “This is a complex investigation and we are working to establish the exact circumstances leading up to this tragic incident.

"We continue to conduct house to house and forensic enquiries and would repeat our appeal to hear from anyone who was in the local area between approximately 6pm and 8pm on Friday, January 28.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have been driving in the area and may have dashcam footage.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and those with information to contact them via Public Portal or by calling 101 quoting Op Salvador or incident 376 of Friday 28 January.

The online portal enables information to be submitted directly to the Major Investigation Team.