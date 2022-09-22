Vandals leave another independent shop with expensive damage

Another independent shop in the city has been targeted by vandals - Credit: Archant

Another independent shop has been left with expensive damage after being targeted by yobs, adding to the recent spate of vandalism in the area.

Chadds menswear, in Bedford Street, had its window smashed sometime on Wednesday, August 31.

Independent store The Book Hive also had its ground floor window smashed around the same time.

Mr Newland, of Chadds menswear, said: "It wasn't a good start to the day honestly" - Credit: Archant

Simon Newland, manager of Chadds menswear, was the first to see the window.

The 55-year-old from Thorpe Hamlet said: "As I approached the shop I saw the window had been shattered.

"It's strange because there's no real point of impact like if someone had thrown an object at it.

"There's just this large area which has been cracked.

Simon Newland, manager of Chadds menswear - Credit: Archant

"It wasn't a good start to the day, honestly - kind of ruined the morning."

Mr Newland said that "Instances like this do seem to be more apparent lately".

"Seeing a glass window shattered like this is quite a common sight," he continued.

"And while you don't truly know, I just feel that it's pure vandalism.

"With security grills inside the shop it doesn't seem like they were attempting to break in.

The window at Chadds menswear was smashed between August 30 and 31 - Credit: Archant

"There seems to be no rhyme or reason for it.

"It's quite depressing seeing the city like this.

"The whole area is looking a little tired lately."

Mr Newland has been having to call various companies in a bid to get the window fixed - but the store has remained open throughout.

He added: "I called the glazier to come in and measure up and get a timescale to have it replaced.

"Another issue we've got though is that because we have internal security grills the one in the corner, where the damage is, will have to be removed while the window gets replaced.

"So we're having to speak with two different companies to work out when they can both do it.

Chadds menswear is located in Bedford Street - Credit: Archant

"They'll also need to come in a little earlier than normal before lots of people and customers start walking through.

"I'm not sure how much it's going to all cost yet.

"But the piece of glass is easily a few hundred pounds to replace.

"Plus there's the added cost of getting the security grill removed."