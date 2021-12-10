Seven arrested after two kilos of cocaine seized in Norfolk

Seven people have been arrested and a large quantity of cocaine, cannabis and cash seized, as part of an ongoing organised crime investigation in Norfolk. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Seven people have been arrested and a large quantity of cocaine, cannabis and cash has been seized as part of an investigation into organised crime.

The arrests came after police stopped two men who met in the Trowse area of Norwich on Wednesday, December 8 and were found to be in possession of approximately two kilos of cocaine and a substantial amount of cash.

Further enquiries led officers to locate substantial quantities of drugs and cash at locations across Norfolk and Suffolk, including in Belton, Hellesden and Kessingland.

Five of the seven people arrested were charged as a result of the police activity, which included the seizure of three cars.

Artur Januskiewicz, 35, of Verbena Road in Cringleford, was arrested and charged on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs. He has been remanded in police custody, and will appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court.

Sigitas Ablonskis, 28, of Scott Road in Norwich, was arrested and charged on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs, and possession of criminal property. He has been remanded in police custody, to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court.

Tommy Azahri, 26, of Nursey Close in Norwich, was arrested and charged on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs, and possession of criminal property. He has been remanded in police custody, to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court.

Ben Houghton, 21, of Debnam Close in Norwich, was arrested and charged on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs. He has been remanded in police custody, to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court.

Przemyslaw Mysiala, 39, of Maidenhead in Berkshire, was arrested and charged on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs, and possession of criminal property. He has been remanded in police custody, to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court.

A woman in her 30s was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering, and a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of Possession of class B drugs.

They were both released under investigation while enquiries continue.

