Police hunt for information about life of Norwich murder victim

A police cordon remains in place following the murder of a man at a home in Appleyard Crescent, Mile Cross - Credit: Owen Sennitt

Police are hoping to find out more about the life of a man who was murdered in Norwich.

Officers were called to a property in Appleyard Crescent, Mile Cross, following reports of a sudden death on April 29 at 9.30pm.

The body of Mark Franklin, 58, was found inside the home and a Home Office post-mortem on May 1 found that he had died of serious head wounds.

A murder investigation was launched on May 1 and detectives have now established an investigation portal as part of a continued appeal for information.

Detective Inspector Lewis Craske at Norfolk Police, who is leading the investigation, said: “Officers would like to ask anyone who uses or is familiar with Appleyard Crescent in the city to come forward, particularly if they have noticed any suspicious activity involving people or vehicles in the vicinity.

"We know that Mr Franklin lived alone and we are keen to build up a picture of his lifestyle, including his friends and acquaintances in the Norwich area or further afield.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in recent contact with Mr Franklin or who may have vital information to help piece together his final movements and to understand his day-to-day life.

"Any piece of information, no matter how small, could assist the investigation.”

A man in his 60s was arrested in connection with the death but has since been released on bail until May 27.

The Appleyard Crescent address and another in Shipfield remain cordoned off while investigations continue and officers work to establish the circumstances around Mr Franklin's death.

Members of the public with information are asked to visit the investigation portal or contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting CAD number 339 of April 29.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.