Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Norwich man who made bomb hoax has case put off after toilet break plea

PUBLISHED: 17:30 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:30 07 December 2018

Paragon Place, Norwich. PIC: Steve Adams.

Paragon Place, Norwich. PIC: Steve Adams.

Archant Norfolk 2010

A man who made a hoax call to police claiming there was a bomb in a block of Norwich flats has had his case adjourned - after he left court having said he was going to the toilet.

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

Kacper Styczynski, 30, phoned police and told them there was a bomb at his flat at Paragon Place, Norwich, and was due to appear for sentence at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (December 7).

Styczynski, who had attended court with a carer, had been in the building during the day but failed to appear when his case was called on in the afternoon.

The court was told it is thought he left the building after going to the toilet.

Danielle O’Donovan, the defendant’s barrister, said: “He was here this morning and this afternoon.

“We were waiting to be called on at 2.45pm and he was here.

“He was waiting with his carer. He told his carer he was going to the loo.

“The carer suspects he may have gone home and has gone to find him.”

Ms O’Donovan said Styczynski was “clearly a man who is troubled” although he was medicated.

She added that efforts were being made to trace him.

A warrant was not issued for Styczynski’s arrest, but sentencing was adjourned by Judge Andrew Shaw until Thursday, December 13.

It is not the first time the case has been adjourned.

Styczynski, who has mental health problems, initially appeared at the crown court in August this year when he admitted communicating false information to police on April 14 last year.

The defendant, who then appeared in the dock accompanied by two nurses, had been a resident at Hellesdon Hospital but was deemed fit to plead.

Following that hearing, Styczynski re-appeared at the crown court in October but had his case adjourned as the judge wanted a further psychiatric report on him.

Recorder Bruce Houlder also asked the prosecution to make sure at the next hearing there was full details about the scale of any disruption to the public caused by the hoax call and what resources were deployed.

Martin Ivory, who was prosecuting at the hearing in October, said that Styczynski had only made a phone call to police and had not produced any device.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman raped at University of East Anglia

Police at the scene of the attack at the UEA. Photo: C E Mathews / Concrete

Warning not to approach prisoner absconded from Norwich prison

James Cox, who is serving a sentence for fraud, absconded from open prison in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police raid Norwich flat for second time in less than two months

The words

Video It’s a yes! Anglia Square £271m revamp agreed after fierce six-hour debate

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Two kittens found dumped in wheelie bin

These two kittens were found dumped in this wheelie bin in Norwich. Picture RSPCA.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide