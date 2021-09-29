News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man wanted for attempted Norwich burglary

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:50 PM September 29, 2021   
The suspect that is believed to be involved in the Mile Close attempted break-in.

Do you know this man? The suspect that is believed to be involved in the Mile Close attempted break-in.

A man has been seen on CCTV attempting to break into houses and jumping over fences in Upper Hellesdon, Norwich. 

The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was seen wearing a black tracksuit and black and white Nike Air trainers during the incident which happened between 5.50am and 6.00am. 

Nathan, 28, was preparing to leave his house in Half Mile Close, Upper Hellesdon, on Tuesday morning when he heard a loud bang on the back door of one of the flats nearby. 

Initially dismissing the disturbance to be a cat, Nathan continued to leave.

 

The suspect, who is believed to be in his 20s, was seen wearing a black tracksuit and black and white Nike Air trainers.

The suspect, who is believed to be in his 20s, was seen wearing a black tracksuit and black and white Nike Air trainers.

“Suddenly, I saw a hand coming from my neighbour’s garden and a man jumps over the fence. 

“He turns to me and says: ‘how do I get out of here? I’m being chased!'"

Nathan was suspicious and called the police. After replaying the CCTV footage of his road from that morning, Nathan spotted a screwdriver in his hand which affirmed his suspicions.  

“He tried our back door and there are clear marks from a screwdriver. You can see that he was holding a screwdriver as he was walking away.

 

Resident Nathan's door in the attempted break-in.

Resident Nathan's door in the attempted burglary on Half Mile Close, Norwich.

“From the footage, he came from Half Mile Road and tried the main back door on our block on Half Mile Close before walking through our neighbour’s back garden and over the fence to get out.” 

Nathan was surprised about the attempted burglary and said that he was not aware of any other incidents in recent history in the area.

A police spokesman said: “Officers received a report following what is believes to be an attempted break-in. The incident happened between approximately 5.50am and 6am yesterday morning (Tuesday, September 28) along Mile Close in Norwich. Enquiries are ongoing.” 

