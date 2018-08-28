Search

‘I can see my bone’ - girlfriend of man stabbed in Norwich drunken row heard attack on phone

PUBLISHED: 15:35 22 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:10 22 October 2018

Martyn smith was jailed for two years for GBH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Martyn smith was jailed for two years for GBH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

The girlfriend of a man stabbed in a drunken row in Norwich heard the attack while talking to the victim on the phone, a court heard.

Martyn Smith, 34, had been drinking with friends at the victim’s home in Throckmorton Yard when he became agitated and stabbed his friend, Norwich Crown Court heard on Monday.

Lori Tucker, prosecuting, said that at the time the victim had been on the phone to his girlfriend and she could hear an argument. After he was stabbed he shouted to her “Smithy has stabbed me and I can see my bone”, the court heard.

Ms Tucker said police were called and the victimh, who had lost consciousness and fallen over, was taken to hospital where he was given seven stitches to three wounds.

She said that he declined to make any victim impact statement about the stabbing and at first claimed it happened on Norwich Haymarket.

Smith, of Gas Hill in Norwich, admitted unlawfully wounding his former friend on April 30 this year. He was jailed two years.

He was also made subject to a five-year restraining order to keep away from the victim in future.

The court heard that Smith had previous convictions for violence including one offence where a knife was involved.

Jailing him, Judge Andrew Shaw said the latest offence showed a “worrying pattern” emerging and warned: “Those who use a knife are at risk of inflicting serious or fatal injuries.”

He said the incident had taken place at the home of the victim when they had both been drinking.

However he accepted that Smith was now full of remorse.

“It is plain you have demonstrated a degree of remorse,” he said. “Your victim was your friend.”

Andrew Thompson, for Smith, said he had been good friends with the victim. He said: “They were good friends, they were buddies and spent time together.”

He said on the night of the offence they had been drinking heavily.

“Smith greatly regrets the way the evening ended up,” he said.

Mr Thompson said that Smith realised he was at an important crossroads in his life and had now managed to become free of drugs and alcohol.

