Man to stand trial over knife accusation

David Hannant

Published: 3:29 PM June 11, 2021   
Shorncliffe Avenue, in Mile Cross

Shorncliffe Avenue, in Mile Cross - Credit: Google

A Norwich man will stand trial after denying threatening a neighbour by stabbing a knife through their door.

Kelvin Chapman, of Shorncliffe Avenue in Mile Cross, appeared in front of magistrates on Friday accused of damaging the door of his neighbour and carrying a knife in public.

It is alleged that Chapman, 40, "stabbed a knife" three times into the door of another person living in the same street on August 13, 2020.

Prosecutor Remya Unnithan told the court the incident had happened at around 5.30am.

Chapman is faced with two charges, one of carrying a bladed weapon and one relating to the damage done to the neighbour's door. He denied both.

Michael Cole, representing Chapman, told the court that on his advice Chapman had requested the case be dealt with at Norwich Crown Court, after magistrates previously indicated they would accept jurisdiction.

His trial will be held on Friday, July 9 at the crown court.

