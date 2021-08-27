Man denies possession of imitation firearm in Norwich
Published: 12:10 PM August 27, 2021
A man has denied possessing an imitation firearm in Norwich.
Neil Cronin, 42, has been charged with being in possession of an imitation firearm, namely a BB gun, at Morello Close, Norwich, on March 11 this year.
Cronin, from Morello Close, Norwich, pleaded not guilty to the offence.
A trial was fixed at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court for October 12.
Cronin was granted bail until the trial.