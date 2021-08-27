Published: 12:10 PM August 27, 2021

A man has denied possessing an imitation firearm in Norwich.

Neil Cronin, 42, has been charged with being in possession of an imitation firearm, namely a BB gun, at Morello Close, Norwich, on March 11 this year.

Cronin, from Morello Close, Norwich, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

A trial was fixed at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court for October 12.

Cronin was granted bail until the trial.



