Published: 2:50 PM September 8, 2021

A man who was found on a stairwell in Norwich after falling down some steps assaulted a paramedic who came to help him, a court has heard.

Tyson Burden, 33, who has been confined to a wheelchair following a drugs overdose, had gone to see his brother to remember their sibling who died from drug abuse.

Norwich Crown Court heard Burden had too much to drink and was thrown out of the flat by his brother without his wheelchair.

Oliver Haswell, prosecuting, said paramedics had been called to an address in Manchester Place, Norwich, to reports of an unconscious male on the stairwell.

Burden made inappropriate comments to both female paramedics and was told to stop.

Mr Haswell said Burden, who was on the floor, then slapped one of the paramedics on the bottom "with some force".

Police were called and Burden was arrested but had no recollection of what happened.

Burden, of Harris Mews, Clover Hill, near Norwich, appeared at court on Wednesday (September 8) having admitted assault of an emergency worker on September 22 last year.

Jonathan Goodman, mitigating, said Burden had been an "exceptionally wayward teenager" which led to his "catastrophic downfall" when he was left in a wheelchair after a drugs overdose which nearly killed him.

Mr Goodman said it brought his wayward thinking to a "juddering halt" with Burden, who has 17 previous convictions for 34 offences, not having offended since 2008.

Burden had gone to see his brother on the anniversary of his sibling's death but had too much to drink and was thrown out of the flat.

Mr Goodman said Burden had tried to shuffle along on his bottom but had fallen down the stairs prompting an ambulance to be called by a member of the public who saw him.

He said Burden's recollection of what happened was "hazy" but insisted he was ashamed of his behaviour and the way he acted to someone who was trying to help him.

Judge Alice Robinson said it was a "very unpleasant incident" with the victim "just trying to help you".

He was given an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay the paramedic £250 in compensation.