Norwich man goes on trial accused of murder of man in Northampton
- Credit: Northamptonshire Police
A Norwich man has gone on trial with three other men accused of the murder of a man in his Northampton home.
Christopher Allbury-Burridge, 33, died from a stab wound to his chest at his house in Kingsley in the early hours of December 11 last year.
Rakeem Leandre, 26, of Brewers Court, Norwich, is one of four men who have been charged with murder and conspiracy to rob following the fatal incident last year.
A trial, at Northampton Crown Court, started on Monday (August 2) with the prosecution expected to open its case on Tuesday (August 3).
The trial is expected to last up to six weeks.
On trial with Leandre are Calum Farquhar, 24, of Leyton; Joel Cyrus, 26, of Leyton; and Jordan parker, 24, of Walthamstow.
Parker is further accused of possessing a knife.
Most Read
- 1 Brother and sister found dead in their home are named
- 2 Why is it so difficult to buy bottled water?
- 3 Comedian Rufus Hound on the hunt for hotel in Norwich
- 4 Revealed: Siblings' bodies were found after father's death
- 5 'Music, food and motor cars': Festival set to return to Norwich
- 6 Drip, drip, hooray! City's bottled water crisis solved
- 7 Widow threatened with debt collectors after funeral director’s bill blunder
- 8 No-frills Norwich pub offers top-notch food and every dish is under £8
- 9 Neighbours' horror after two people found dead in 'peaceful close'
- 10 Multi-vehicle crash causes delays on A11