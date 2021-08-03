Published: 9:28 AM August 3, 2021

Christopher Allbury-Burridge who was stabbed to death at his home in Northampton in December last year. - Credit: Northamptonshire Police

A Norwich man has gone on trial with three other men accused of the murder of a man in his Northampton home.

Christopher Allbury-Burridge, 33, died from a stab wound to his chest at his house in Kingsley in the early hours of December 11 last year.

Rakeem Leandre, 26, of Brewers Court, Norwich, is one of four men who have been charged with murder and conspiracy to rob following the fatal incident last year.

A trial, at Northampton Crown Court, started on Monday (August 2) with the prosecution expected to open its case on Tuesday (August 3).

The trial is expected to last up to six weeks.

On trial with Leandre are Calum Farquhar, 24, of Leyton; Joel Cyrus, 26, of Leyton; and Jordan parker, 24, of Walthamstow.

Parker is further accused of possessing a knife.