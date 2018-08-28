Man who made hoax bomb call to police in Norwich has his case adjourned for psychiatric reports

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd. copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A man who sparked an alert when he made a hoax call to police claiming there was a bomb at a block of flats in Norwich has had his case adjourned for psychiatric reports.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kacper Styczynski, 30, phoned police and told them there was a bomb at his flat at Paragon Place, Norwich, and was due for sentence at Norwich Crown Court but had his case adjourned until December 7 as the judge wanted a further psychiatric report on him.

Recorder Bruce Houlder told Styczynski he wanted to know more about him and also asked the prosecution to make sure at the next hearing there was full details about the scale of any disruption to the public caused by the hoax call and what resources were deployed.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said that Styczynski had only made a phone call to police and had not produced any device said that the police response had been “proportionate” with no bomb disposal team deployed.