Inquest opens into death of man found at home
PUBLISHED: 13:00 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:23 05 March 2020
Archant
An inquest has opened into the death of a man who was discovered at a property in Norwich.
Kieron Smith, 38, whose address was given as Rosary Road, died on December 15 last year.
An inquest was opened and adjourned at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Thursday, March 5.
Area coroner, Yvonne Blake, said Mr Watts was identified at 10.35am on December 15 at the house where he had resided.
She said the medical cause of death was given as drug and alcohol toxicity.
The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing to take place on June 8 at Norfolk Coroner's Court.
