Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Snow

Snow

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Have you seen him? Man wanted for theft and assault

PUBLISHED: 20:05 28 January 2019

Police are appealing for help to trace James Fuller, from Norwich, Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to trace James Fuller, from Norwich, Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted in Norwich.

James Fuller, 32, from Norwich, is wanted for theft, assault and failing to appear at court.

Fuller is believed to have links in the city, Wymondham and Dereham.

Anyone who may have seen him or know of his whereabouts should contact police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

Walkers in Reepham enjoy the sunshine that is now begining to thaw the snow and ice. Picture: Nick Butcher

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

Walkers in Reepham enjoy the sunshine that is now begining to thaw the snow and ice. Picture: Nick Butcher

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

City chief ready for another cup final at Leeds United

Daniel Farke takes Norwich City to promotion rivals Leeds United this weekend Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich pub fears it could close after months of roadworks agony

Darren Fennah, owner of the Last Pub Standing, who says roadworks have cost the pub thousands. Picture: Archant

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Have you seen him? Man wanted for theft and assault

Police are appealing for help to trace James Fuller, from Norwich, Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Chef hopes to win gold in 2019 sausage #rolloff

Charlie Hodson, centre, who is entering the British Sausage Roll Off, with some of the local producers supplying him with ingredients. From left, back row, Tim Allen, Morleys Farm; Jason Gibbons, Coxfords Butchers; Simon Hunter Marsh, Norfolk forager; Mike Deal, Wildcraft Brewery; Graham Heard, Rocketship Sauces; Charlie; Sam Bagge, Walsingham Farm Shop; Matt Brown, Boadicea Gin; Sarah Hardy, Feast Magazine; Johnny Payne, Coxfords Butchers; and Mel Cook, Visit Norwich. Front, Suzy Smith, Bace Foods; Vicki Myhill, Novo Farina; Rebecca Mayhew, Old Hall Farm; and Candi Robertson, Candi's Chutney. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists