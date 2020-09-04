Man jailed after threatening to kill Broads boat owner

Boats moored at Norwich Yacht Station on Riverside Road. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A man who authorities tried to remove from an unregistered boat moored in Norwich has been jailed for offences including threatening to kill another boat owner.

Ben Chapman, 38, of Junction Road, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on September 3 after pleading guilty to two counts of threatening behaviour.

He was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison after breaching an earlier suspended sentence, following the theft of a boat from the Norfolk Broads in June last year, as well as an eight-week concurrent sentence for the offences in April.

Police working alongside the Broads Authority officials investigated reports of aggressive behaviour along the River Wensum in April this year.

On April 15 on Riverside Road Broads Rangers attempted to issue Chapman with a notice for occupying an unregistered boat. He responded in a continually aggressive, and threatening manner.

In the early hours of April 19, also in Norwich, a boat owner received threats to his life and property after Chapman approached his vessel and demanded the victim leave the area.

As well as a jail term, Chapman was also ordered to pay £50 in victim’s compensation, and remains under a Community Protection Warning, after breaching Covid-19 restrictions in May of this year.

Sergeant Toby Gosden, from the Broads Beat Marine Team, said: “The Broads are a highly valued and appreciated asset within East Anglia, enjoyed by millions of visitors each year.

“We will not tolerate the selfish actions of the minority who cause issues for those using and living within the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads.

“Any offences caused by individuals disrespecting our residents and visitors on our inland waterways will be investigated, and action taken where appropriate.”