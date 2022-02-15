Police raid finds man had indecent images of children on phone

Stephen Bates is facing sentence at Norwich Crown Court for running a man over in a van. PIC: Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

A man has admitted possessing indecent images of children on his mobile phone after the device was seized in a police raid.

Examination of the handset belonging to Mark Ross, 61, of Whitehouse Court in Hellesdon, found it contained six images, including one picture in the most serious category A that was of a girl estimated to be aged between 13 and 16.

Norwich Crown Court heard police had visited his home on February 26 last year following a tip off from the National Crime Agency.

He pleaded guilty to possessing the images at a previous hearing on January 4.

The court was told the raid had predated his sentencing for previous similar charges.

Gavin Cowe, mitigating, said Ross had been found with a low number of images compared to other cases and there was no suggestion of further offending since his arrest.

Judge Anthony Bate imposed a rehabilitation order concurrent with one Ross was given for his previous offences. He was also ordered him to complete an Horizon community sex offenders programme.