News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Police raid finds man had indecent images of children on phone

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 3:07 PM February 15, 2022
Stephen Bates is facing sentence at Norwich Crown Court for running a man over in a van. PIC: Norwic

Stephen Bates is facing sentence at Norwich Crown Court for running a man over in a van. PIC: Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

A man has admitted possessing indecent images of children on his mobile phone after the device was seized in a police raid. 

Examination of the handset belonging to Mark Ross, 61, of Whitehouse Court in Hellesdon, found it contained six images, including one picture in the most serious category A that was of a girl estimated to be aged between 13 and 16.

Norwich Crown Court heard police had visited his home on February 26 last year following a tip off from the National Crime Agency.

He pleaded guilty to possessing the images at a previous hearing on January 4.

The court was told the raid had predated his sentencing for previous similar charges.

Gavin Cowe, mitigating, said Ross had been found with a low number of images compared to other cases and there was no suggestion of further offending since his arrest. 

Judge Anthony Bate imposed a rehabilitation order concurrent with one Ross was given for his previous offences. He was also ordered him to complete an Horizon community sex offenders programme.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Liz Barnard was verbally abused for adhering to the new highway code rules while George Patton gives his top tips.

New highway code 'lacking clarity' and 'causing chaos'

Francis Redwood

person
How The Oaks development will look after it is completed off Smee Lane in Postwick

Broadland District Council

Village to quadruple in size after 300-home development

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at the Halfords roundabout in Norwich.

Norwich Live News

Norwich roads and major roundabout closed after car goes into river

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Police have asked anyone who has information to come forward. 

Police investigate reports of hooded man following women in Norwich

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon