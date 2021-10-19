Norwich man in court over more than 84,000 indecent images

Published: 11:30 AM October 19, 2021

A Norwich man has appeared in court accused of taking more than 84,000 indecent images of children.

Marc Bender, 45, has been charged with three offences of taking indecent photographs of children, namely 604 category A images, which are said to be the most serious, 83,003 category C images and 571 category B images.

Those offences are said to have happened between January 2004 and September 2019.

Bender, who gave his address as Morley Street, Norwich, has also been charged with possessing an indecent image of a child, between January and September 2019, possessing an extreme pornographic image between May 2017 and September 2019 and possessing a paedophile manual on September 21 2021.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (October 19) when he spoke only to confirm his details and indicate not guilty pleas.

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on November 16 by district judge Shanta Deonarine who said the magistrates' powers were insufficient to deal with the case.

Samantha Crockett appeared for the prosecution and Simon Nicholls for Bender.