News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Norwich man in court over more than 84,000 indecent images

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:30 AM October 19, 2021   
Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Marc Bender has appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court charged in relation to indecent images offences. - Credit: Archant

A Norwich man has appeared in court accused of taking more than 84,000 indecent images of children.

Marc Bender, 45, has been charged with three offences of taking indecent photographs of children, namely 604 category A images, which are said to be the most serious, 83,003 category C images and 571 category B images.

Those offences are said to have happened between January 2004 and September 2019.

Bender, who gave his address as Morley Street, Norwich, has also been charged with possessing an indecent image of a child, between January and September 2019, possessing an extreme pornographic image between May 2017 and September 2019 and possessing a paedophile manual on September 21 2021.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (October 19) when he spoke only to confirm his details and indicate not guilty pleas. 

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on November 16 by district judge Shanta Deonarine who said the magistrates' powers were insufficient to deal with the case.

Samantha Crockett appeared for the prosecution and Simon Nicholls for Bender.

Most Read

  1. 1 Enjoy afternoon tea on Britain's poshest train departing from Norwich
  2. 2 'No help to us' - Mixed views on £6.1m street revamp
  3. 3 Business fears for Christmas trade if council doesn't fix traffic 'chaos'
  1. 4 'She shouted for 90 minutes': Councillor guilty of harassing railway staff
  2. 5 Norfolk man jailed for historic child sex abuse offences
  3. 6 TikTok craze sparks calls to stop sale of beans to under-18s
  4. 7 £6.1m shopping street revamp will take half of 2022 to complete
  5. 8 Child sex abuse victim: 'I'm still angry, but haven't let him ruin my life'
  6. 9 Former policeman in court in Norwich charged with rape and assaults
  7. 10 City keeper diagnosed with testicular cancer
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Beth Knight and her daughter, inset on the left, and mum Janet Wisbey, overlayed onto Acorn Park School

Education News

'Disaster from start to finish': Parents slam school for failing kids

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
The electricity in parts of Norwich city centre remains out following this morning's power cut.

Power still out in parts of Norwich city centre six hours later

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Alan Carr outside Erpingham House in Norwich ahead of his show at the Theatre Royal with his support act Louise Young. 

Theatre

Alan Carr enjoys 'delicious food' and leaves large tip at city restaurant

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Ketts Hill in Norwich

New £64,000 bus lane could cut 80 seconds off journeys

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon