Drunk man ripped off windscreen wiper from milk delivery van

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 5:34 PM August 9, 2022
Jon Pratt's competition entry

A Milk and More delivery truck - Credit: Jon Pratt

An intoxicated man pulled a windscreen wiper off a milk delivery truck after believing it had hit him.

Henry Wilkinson, 28, of Bertram Way in Norwich, who has four previous convictions, appeared in Norwich Magistrates' Court on August 9 where he admitted to a criminal damage charge to a Milk and More van at around 5.15am on July 16.

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

The outside of Norwich Magistrates' Court

Prosecutor Colette Harper said the driver of the van called 999 after there was "a man screaming and shouting".

Wilkinson ripped the windscreen wiper off the van and caused £133.08 worth of damage and was arrested by police just before 5.30am.

Mitigating, Annette Hall said: "He doesn't blame anyone else, has remorse and is incredibly distressed by what he has done.

"He had consumed some alcohol, got emotional and wrongly perceived he had been knocked over by the van.

"He fell over because of the alcohol he had consumed."

Colonel Howard Gill, chairman of the bench, ordered Wilkinson to pay £133.08 to Milk and More and £50 to the driver.


