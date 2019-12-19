Search

Advanced search

Norwich man facing no further action in murder inquiry

PUBLISHED: 22:29 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 22:29 19 December 2019

David Lawal, 25, died from stab wounds in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

David Lawal, 25, died from stab wounds in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Police

A 42-year-old Norwich man is facing no further action after being arrested by police investigating the murder of a 25-year-old man in Thetford.

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gym instructor David Lawal died from stab wounds after an attack in Brandon Road, on Thursday October 3.

He was found by the side of the road and, despite efforts to save him by members of the public, police officers and ambulance staff, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Home Office post mortem examination concluded Mr Lawal died from a single stab wound to the neck and upper chest.

Detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team have been working on a number of lines of enquiry to build a comprehensive picture of what happened in the hours leading up to the incident.

Police at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police said Elie Saba, 33, of Goddards Way, Ilford, and three 17-year old males from Greater London have all been charged with murder and conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

They are all in police custody and due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

A total of 16 arrests have been made.

A 42-year-old from Norwich and a 23-year-old from Haverhill arrested last month on suspicion of assisting an offender have been told no further action will be taken by police.

A 21-year-old woman from Greater London and 17-year-old female from Thetford have been released on police bail, after being arrested on suspicion of murder, and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

A 20-year-old woman from Bedfordshire has been released on police bail after being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

A 25-year-old woman from the Thetford area and a 22-year-old man from Haverhill, who were arrested on suspicion

of assisting an offender, remain under investigation as enquiries continue.

In addition, no further action will be taken against a man in his 60s from Thetford who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mum and son ‘homeless’ for Christmas after noise wrangle in rented flat

Ben Turner and Gill Wilson with all their letters of complaint. Pic: Archant

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

New operation will see armed police deployed in Chapelfield Shopping Centre

Police at Chapelfield shopping centre as part of Operation Servator.Norwich Police Twitter.

‘It takes away our choice’ - Parents dismay as four schools ban packed lunches

Sam Gravener and other parents at Heartsease Primary Academy handing in a petition against changes to the schools pack lunch policy. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

7 West End shows coming to Norwich in 2020

West End shows Blithe Spirit, Les Misérables and We Will Rock You are all heading to Norwich in 2020 Credit: Left image Nobby Clark, all supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Mum and son ‘homeless’ for Christmas after noise wrangle in rented flat

Ben Turner and Gill Wilson with all their letters of complaint. Pic: Archant

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

New operation will see armed police deployed in Chapelfield Shopping Centre

Police at Chapelfield shopping centre as part of Operation Servator.Norwich Police Twitter.

‘It takes away our choice’ - Parents dismay as four schools ban packed lunches

Sam Gravener and other parents at Heartsease Primary Academy handing in a petition against changes to the schools pack lunch policy. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

7 West End shows coming to Norwich in 2020

West End shows Blithe Spirit, Les Misérables and We Will Rock You are all heading to Norwich in 2020 Credit: Left image Nobby Clark, all supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Blaze at former leisure centre on edge of Norwich

The boarded up Oasis Leisure Centre following a fire. Picture: David Hannant

Community in shock after boy, 11, robbed at knifepoint

Thurston Close in Bowthorpe, near where an 11-year-old boy was robbed at knifepoint. Picture: David Hannant

Running column: Can group training help kick-start 2020 for Mark Armstrong?

Action from a Bure Valley Harriers training session. Picture: Neil Featherby

Boy, 11, has bike and shoes stolen in knifepoint robbery

An 11-year-old boy had his bike and shoes stolen after he was threatened with a knife in Costessey woods. Picture Archant/ Peter Solomon.

‘New era’ for troubled college as merger is confirmed

Easton College will be run by City College Norwich following a merger on January 1, 2020. Picture: Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists