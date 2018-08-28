Norwich man dies days before court appearance

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A man charged with being drunk and disorderly in a city bookshop has not appeared in court as he died over the weekend.

Josh Paton, 25, of William Kett Close, Norwich, was accused of being drunk and disorderly at Waterstones in Castle Street, Norwich, on August 5 last year.

Paton had been due to appear before city magistrates on Tuesday but did not attend.

On Wednesday, Paton was due in court having been charged in relation to probation service breaches, namely two counts of failing to comply with the requirements of post custodial supervision and two counts of failing to comply with a community order.

The court was told he “died over the weekend” and that the breaches were to be withdrawn.

A police spokesman said officers were called at 9.45am on Saturday (January 26) by the ambulance service reporting the sudden death of a man at William Kett Close. It is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.