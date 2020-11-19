Search

Inquest opens into death of man found at home

PUBLISHED: 11:45 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 19 November 2020

Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a man who was discovered at a property in Norwich.

Daniel Burden, 56, whose address was given as Trafalgar Street in Lakenham, was found dead on August 20 this year.

An inquest was opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich on Thursday, November 19.

Senior coroner, Jacqueline Lake, said Mr Burden, a factory worker, was identified at the house where he had resided.

His medical cause of death was given as combined drug toxicity.

The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing to take place on May 13 next year at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.

