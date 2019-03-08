Norwich man crashed car after not sleeping for three days, court hears

A man who crashed his car in Norwich after having had no sleep for three days failed to appear in court after being charged with driving without due care and attention.

Sam Nolan, 33, had been driving a Nissan X-Trail vehicle on Guardian Road, Norwich, when he blacked out and crashed into a van which was pushed into another vehicle.

The incident happened after Nolan, of Sleaford Green, Norwich, had not slept for three days and had taken various medications which caused him to black out on October 16 last year.

He has also been charged with using a motor vehicle without third party insurance.

Nolan was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (July 22) but he failed to appear.

The case was adjourned to a date to be fixed.