Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 31°C

min temp: 20°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich man crashed car after not sleeping for three days, court hears

PUBLISHED: 06:30 23 July 2019

Sam Nolan, 33, had been driving a Nissan X-Trail vehicle on Guardian Road, Norwich, when he blacked out and crashed into a van which was pushed into another vehicle. Pictured, Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Sam Nolan, 33, had been driving a Nissan X-Trail vehicle on Guardian Road, Norwich, when he blacked out and crashed into a van which was pushed into another vehicle. Pictured, Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man who crashed his car in Norwich after having had no sleep for three days failed to appear in court after being charged with driving without due care and attention.

Sam Nolan, 33, had been driving a Nissan X-Trail vehicle on Guardian Road, Norwich, when he blacked out and crashed into a van which was pushed into another vehicle.

You may also want to watch:

The incident happened after Nolan, of Sleaford Green, Norwich, had not slept for three days and had taken various medications which caused him to black out on October 16 last year.

He has also been charged with using a motor vehicle without third party insurance.

Nolan was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (July 22) but he failed to appear.

The case was adjourned to a date to be fixed.

Most Read

‘Here we go again’ - but not yet: Months of roadworks to begin in September after 11th hour delay

Anne Martin, of Great Eastern Models railway shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Archant

‘We want to know if our pub will reopen’ Mystery continues to surround future of popular pub

The land lords at the Kings Head in Hethersett are stepping down. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Former Norwich headteacher to return to education as new academy principal

Jim Nixon, who is to become the new principal of Ormiston Denes Academy. Pic: Ormiston Denes Academy.

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Costessey van collision

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to a collision between a van and a motorbike in Costessey. Pictured, the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Here we go again’ - but not yet: Months of roadworks to begin in September after 11th hour delay

Anne Martin, of Great Eastern Models railway shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Archant

‘We want to know if our pub will reopen’ Mystery continues to surround future of popular pub

The land lords at the Kings Head in Hethersett are stepping down. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Former Norwich headteacher to return to education as new academy principal

Jim Nixon, who is to become the new principal of Ormiston Denes Academy. Pic: Ormiston Denes Academy.

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Costessey van collision

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to a collision between a van and a motorbike in Costessey. Pictured, the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norfolk set to bask in temperatures of 30C

Six-year-old Julia enjoying the sunshine on the beach at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dozens of trains cancelled to and from Norwich due to train faults

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

Canaries starlet determined to build on his breakthrough season

Aidan Fitzpatrick, right, during Norwich City U23 pre-season training in Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich man crashed car after not sleeping for three days, court hears

Sam Nolan, 33, had been driving a Nissan X-Trail vehicle on Guardian Road, Norwich, when he blacked out and crashed into a van which was pushed into another vehicle. Pictured, Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Driver collided with cars and caused ‘substantial damage’, court hears

Vitor Gomes Da Cruz, 33, from Hotblack Road, Norwich, has been charged driving without due care and attention following a crash in October last year. Pictured, Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists