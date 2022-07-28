Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Man accused of wielding drinks can as a weapon

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:17 AM July 28, 2022
King Street in Norwich

Nathan Rayner was a arrested on King Street in Norwich - Credit: Google

A man charged with having a weapon in Norwich city centre has claimed he was defending himself against someone wielding a ‘Rambo’ knife. 

Nathan Rayner, 21, was arrested by police following an incident on King Street on April 30 this year. 

Norwich Crown Court heard that he had been wielding a drinks can that had been ripped in half to create a weapon. 

Appearing before the court via video link from Norwich prison on Wednesday (July 27), he pleaded not guilty to possession of an offensive weapon.  

The court was told Rayner claims he had been acting in self-defence as he was being attacked by a man with what he describes as a ‘Rambo knife’.

Judge Maureen Bacon set a date for him to stand trial on November 21.

Rayner, who left the video link room half way through proceedings and refused to return, was further remanded in custody.

