Man charged with robbery and knife possession at Jet garage
Published: 12:34 PM October 16, 2021
A man has been charged in connection with a petrol station robbery.
On Thursday, October 7, a man was arrested in connection with a robbery at the Jet Garage on Rose Lane in Norwich.
A man entered the building just before 8.45pm, demanding money while waving a knife.
Daniel Walpole, 25, of Rouen Road, in Norwich, has since been charged both with knife possession and robbery.
He has been remanded into custody, and is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on November 8.