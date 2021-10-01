Norwich man charged with rapes and indecent assaults against girl

Published: 1:04 PM October 1, 2021

Matthew Payne has appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court charges with rapes and indecent assaults. - Credit: Archant

A Norwich man has been charged with two rapes and a series of indecent assaults against a girl.

Matthew Payne, 51, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (October 1) having been charged with two counts of rape against the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Payne, of Cromer Road, Hellesdon, near Norwich, has also been charged with five counts of indecent assault and another offence of gross indecency with a girl under 16.

The offences are alleged to have happened in Suffolk between 1995 and 2003.

The case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on October 29.