Man in his 60s charged in connection with city murder

A man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of a man in Norwich - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A man in his 60s has been charged with the murder of a man in Norwich.

Police were called to a home in Appleyard Crescent, Mile Cross, following reports of a sudden death on Friday, April 29 at 9.30pm.

The body of Mark Franklin, 58, was found inside the home and a Home Office post-mortem on May 1 established that he had died due to serious head wounds.

Stephen Grimwood, 63 and from Shipfield, was arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail.

He was later re-arrested and has now been charged with murder.

Grimwood is due to appear in Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, May 13.