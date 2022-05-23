Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Norwich man charged with kidnap after posing as a taxi driver

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:31 PM May 23, 2022
GP_PILLINGPARKROAD_NORWICH_MAY22

Police traced the driver and female passenger to Pilling Park Road car park. - Credit: Google

A man from Norwich has been accused of kidnap after pretending to be a taxi driver and taking a woman away in a car.

Officers were called at 5.10am on Saturday, May 21, to reports of a man posing as a taxi driver.

Police said a driver picked up a man and a woman on Riverside Road. When the man got out to withdraw cash on Plumstead Road for the fare, the driver left with the female passenger and police were alerted.

Police traced the car to a car park on Pilling Park Road where the woman was found safe at 6.15am.

Grant McCluskey, 37, of Cedar Road, Norwich, has been charged with kidnap, kidnap with intent to commit a sexual offence and administering a substance with intent to overpower.

He is due to appear before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday May 23. 

