Man charged after hundreds of cannabis plants seized in city
- Credit: Norfolk police
A man has been charged in relation to growing cannabis in Norwich.
Lukas Mikulis, 21, of no fixed abode, was charged with cultivating a controlled Class B drug - cannabis - at an address in the city.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on June 17, 2022.
The man was arrested on May 19 after officers carried out a warrant at a property in Denmark Opening, off Sprowston Road.
The force discovered 446 cannabis plants at the address just before 8am.
The arrested man was taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
The cannabis plants were seized at different stages of growth as well as a quantity of hydroponic equipment.
Most Read
- 1 All you need to know ahead of The Killers concert at Carrow Road
- 2 Police called to cathedral grounds
- 3 Woman attacked partner with a butcher's knife
- 4 'Competing' roadworks slammed for causing chaos for drivers and traders
- 5 New made to order Chinese takeaway opens in city
- 6 Bodged tarmac left by mystery workmen leaves suburb fuming
- 7 Rumoured setlist revealed for The Killers concert at Carrow Road
- 8 State-of-the-art showroom coming soon to NR3
- 9 NR3 retro furniture shop announces move to new site
- 10 Norwich coffee shop launches new brunch menu and customers love it
Police could not confirm the value of the plants but it is believed that they would have a street value of hundreds of thousands of pounds.