Man charged after hundreds of cannabis plants seized in city

Maya Derrick

Published: 3:29 PM June 9, 2022
446 cannabis plants were found in Denmark Opening, Norwich, on Thursday, May 19

446 cannabis plants were found in Denmark Opening, Norwich, on Thursday, May 19

A man has been charged in relation to growing cannabis in Norwich.

Lukas Mikulis, 21, of no fixed abode, was charged with cultivating a controlled Class B drug - cannabis - at an address in the city.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on June 17, 2022.

The man was arrested on May 19 after officers carried out a warrant at a property in Denmark Opening, off Sprowston Road.

The force discovered 446 cannabis plants at the address just before 8am.

The arrested man was taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The cannabis plants were seized at different stages of growth as well as a quantity of hydroponic equipment.

Police could not confirm the value of the plants but it is believed that they would have a street value of hundreds of thousands of pounds. 

