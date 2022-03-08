Man charged with indecent exposure after incident in Prince of Wales Road

A man has been charged in connection with an incident in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

A man from Norwich has been charged with indecent exposure.

It follows an incident at a premises in Prince of Wales Road at 12.15pm on Monday, March 7.

Desmond Mcgee, 52, of Calvert Street, has been charged with two counts of common assault, indecent exposure and resisting arrest.

He was released on bail and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday, April 11.

