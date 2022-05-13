Man accused of Norwich murder appears in court

Stephen Grimwood has been charged with murder in connection to the death of Mark Franklin in Mile Cross - Credit: Archant

A man charged with the murder of Mark Franklin at a property in Norwich has appeared in court.

Stephen Grimwood, 63, spoke only to confirm his name, age and address when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday.

Police were called to a home in Appleyard Crescent, Mile Cross, following reports of a sudden death on April 29.

The body of Mark Franklin, 58, was found inside. A Home Office post-mortem later concluded he had died due to serious head wounds.

Grimwood, of Shipfield in New Catton, was arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail. He was re-arrested this week and charged with murder.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt and jogging bottoms, he was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Crown on May 16.

Neighbours spoke of their shock following the death of Mr Franklin with tributes describing him as "ever so friendly" and a "nice guy".