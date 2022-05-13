Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Man accused of Norwich murder appears in court

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:19 PM May 13, 2022
Police at scene of murder in Appleyard Crescent

Stephen Grimwood has been charged with murder in connection to the death of Mark Franklin in Mile Cross - Credit: Archant

A man charged with the murder of Mark Franklin at a property in Norwich has appeared in court.

Stephen Grimwood, 63, spoke only to confirm his name, age and address when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday.

Police were called to a home in Appleyard Crescent, Mile Cross, following reports of a sudden death on April 29.

The body of Mark Franklin, 58, was found inside. A Home Office post-mortem later concluded he had died due to serious head wounds.

Grimwood, of Shipfield in New Catton, was arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail. He was re-arrested this week and charged with murder.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt and jogging bottoms, he was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Crown on May 16.

Neighbours spoke of their shock following the death of Mr Franklin with tributes describing him as "ever so friendly" and a "nice guy".

Norwich News

Don't Miss

The car park at Riverside Retail Park in Norwich

'Frustrated' father fined for accidentally overstaying in city car park

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
David Wyer and his wife Jane, of Thorpe St Andrew, are boycotting Riverside car park after the ordeal

'Total injustice': Couple fury over fine for parking on white line

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Flybe planes at Norwich International Airport - having the option to fly by plane across this countr

All the places you can fly to from Norwich this summer

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Owner Mark White, front, with from left, Charlotte Cole, Charley Austin, and Dan Arden, test the bee

Pubs

City pub hosting day festival with 'some of the best' bands around

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon