Man charged after Barclays bank break-in

Police were called to Barclays bank in Red Lion Street in Norwich. Picture Archant. Archant

A 28-year-old man has been charged with burglary following a bank break-in earlier this week.

Barclays bank in Red Lion Street, in Norwich city centre, was targeted on Monday November 5, after a man gained entry into the building late in the evening.

A police spokesman said officers were called to the incident some time between 9.45pm and 10pm. One man was arrested but nothing was believed to be stolen.

Karim Rezai, of Bignold Road, Norwich, was charged with two counts of burglary in connection with the incident on Wednesday November 7.

He is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 20.