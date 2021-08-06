Published: 4:38 PM August 6, 2021

Rocky Gamble who was caught speeding at 117mph on the A11 at Wymondham. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A convicted drug dealer has vowed to go straight after being caught driving at almost 120mph during a mercy dash to get to his injured daughter.

Rocky Gamble - who admits he has been in "trouble" all his life - was clocked by police doing 117mph in a VW Gold on the A11 at Wymondham, where the speed limit is 70mph, just after 7pm on March 29 this year.

But he dodged losing his licence after pleading with magistrates that he was a reformed character and had turned his back on a life of crime.

The 37-year-old was convicted in his absence and appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, August 6, so magistrates could consider whether or not to disqualify him from driving.

Gamble, of Lowry Cole Road, Norwich, told the court he had been "rushing back" to Norwich after discovering his daughter had been hurt following an accident at Earlham Park.

He said: "She had done something silly, an ambulance was called and I was rushing up there.

"It's no excuse, but it was my daughter.

"I've got two kids and they are both my world."

He added that he has had his driving licence for about 17 years and was "not usually a silly driver".

Gamble, who was jailed for eight years in 2016 after admitting conspiracy to supply class A drugs, told magistrates he now wanted to go straight.

He said: "I've been in trouble all my life.

"I've just recently finished an eight year prison sentence for drugs.

"Since I've got out I've said to my missus I've had enough.

"I've been doing bricklaying and building."

Eamon Lambert, chairman of the bench of magistrates, said there were "extenuating circumstances" in the case and accepted Gamble was "concerned" for his daughter's welfare.

He also acknowledged the fact Gamble had told them he was trying to go straight having come out of prison, before endorsing his licence with six penalty points.

He was also fined £600 ordered to pay £110 costs and a £60 victim surcharge.

In a separate case, Anthony Howard, 42, of St Faiths Close, Great Witchingham, appeared before city magistrates after having previously admitted speeding at 118mph on a Suzuki motorbike on the A1270 at Little Plumstead on March 27 this year.

Howard, who was represented by Simon Nicholls, had his licence endorsed with six penalty points, was fined £500, ordered to pay £110 costs and a £50 victim surcharge.