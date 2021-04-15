News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man hiding in bathroom arrested after police find drugs at city home

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:25 AM April 15, 2021   
Officers arrested a man at a home in Goldwell Road, Norwich, on Wednesday.

A man was arrested at a home in Norwich despite his best efforts to hide from police in the bathroom.

Officers from the Norwich South Safer Neighbourhood Team visited the home in Goldwell Road on Wednesday, April 14, for a welfare check.

After arriving they found the man hiding in the bathroom, and a search revealed drugs, phones and cash.

The man was arrested and taken into custody, police said.

