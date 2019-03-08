Norwich man arrested after horse dies following attack

Eighteen-year-old mare Sindy who had to be put down following an attack in a paddock in the Mendham area, near Harleston. Picture: Tracy Grantham-Feavearyear Tracy Grantham-Feavearyear

A Norwich man has been arrested after a horse was attacked and had to be put down.

Owner Tracy Grantham-Feavearyear, 49, was rounding up her horses Sindy and Chance from a paddock in Mendham with her 16-year-old daughter Amelia when they discovered Sindy had been seriously injured.

The attack happened between 4pm and 6pm on Tuesday, October 29 and the 18-year-old mare had sustained a significant wound to the neck and shoulder while out of its paddock. She had to be put to sleep as a result of the wound.

Officers from Suffolk Police arrested a Norwich man on Saturday evening (November 2). The 34-year-old was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers believe it to have been a deliberate attack. The horse was wearing a coat at the time, which officers believe was removed by the suspect before the attack.

Mrs Grantham-Feavearyear's partner Steven Moss said: "We did as much as we could do to console the horse until the vet and the police came up.

"We first asked the vet if the horse could have possibly impaled herself or something but she said no and that we needed to call the police because this is a serious attack.

"I was holding the torch while the vet was trying to look at how bad and deep the wound was. It seems like a sickness for someone to do this sort of thing. I just don't understand it.

"We are a big horse-loving family and we know lots of other people with horses and we just don't want this to happen to anyone else."

The attack prompted a warning to other horse owners, with officers urging them to remain vigilant.

Sgt Brian Calver from the rural crime team said: "We would suggest other horse owners review their security measures in their paddocks and stables, and we are also urging the wider public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

"This is a particularly disturbing attack and one which we don't want to see repeated. It's vital we catch those responsible as a matter of urgency."

Anyone who witnessed the attack, or who has information, is urged to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/65784/19.

