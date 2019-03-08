Search

Advanced search

Norwich man arrested after horse dies following attack

PUBLISHED: 12:22 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:26 04 November 2019

Eighteen-year-old mare Sindy who had to be put down following an attack in a paddock in the Mendham area, near Harleston. Picture: Tracy Grantham-Feavearyear

Eighteen-year-old mare Sindy who had to be put down following an attack in a paddock in the Mendham area, near Harleston. Picture: Tracy Grantham-Feavearyear

Tracy Grantham-Feavearyear

A Norwich man has been arrested after a horse was attacked and had to be put down.

Owner Tracy Grantham-Feavearyear, 49, was rounding up her horses Sindy and Chance from a paddock in Mendham with her 16-year-old daughter Amelia when they discovered Sindy had been seriously injured.

The attack happened between 4pm and 6pm on Tuesday, October 29 and the 18-year-old mare had sustained a significant wound to the neck and shoulder while out of its paddock. She had to be put to sleep as a result of the wound.

Officers from Suffolk Police arrested a Norwich man on Saturday evening (November 2). The 34-year-old was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers believe it to have been a deliberate attack. The horse was wearing a coat at the time, which officers believe was removed by the suspect before the attack.

Mrs Grantham-Feavearyear's partner Steven Moss said: "We did as much as we could do to console the horse until the vet and the police came up.

You may also want to watch:

"We first asked the vet if the horse could have possibly impaled herself or something but she said no and that we needed to call the police because this is a serious attack.

"I was holding the torch while the vet was trying to look at how bad and deep the wound was. It seems like a sickness for someone to do this sort of thing. I just don't understand it.

"We are a big horse-loving family and we know lots of other people with horses and we just don't want this to happen to anyone else."

The attack prompted a warning to other horse owners, with officers urging them to remain vigilant.

Sgt Brian Calver from the rural crime team said: "We would suggest other horse owners review their security measures in their paddocks and stables, and we are also urging the wider public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

"This is a particularly disturbing attack and one which we don't want to see repeated. It's vital we catch those responsible as a matter of urgency."

Anyone who witnessed the attack, or who has information, is urged to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/65784/19.

READ MORE: Owner's horror as horse dies after being carved open

Most Read

All you need to know ahead of Norwich’s Big Boom fireworks

Big Boom Fireworks return to Norwich Credit: Mark Bullimore

Revealed: What Norwich’s replacement £2.75m recycling centre could look like

How the £2.75m new recycling centre on the edge of the NDR could look. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Norwich man arrested after horse dies following attack

Eighteen-year-old mare Sindy who had to be put down following an attack in a paddock in the Mendham area, near Harleston. Picture: Tracy Grantham-Feavearyear

Trial of man accused of raping, assaulting and threatening to kill woman due to start

Kirkland Deasley and Dawn Petros were jailed at Norwich Crown Court for attempting to pervert the course of justice PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Number of trains to and from Norwich cancelled

Greater Anglia train. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

All you need to know ahead of Norwich’s Big Boom fireworks

Big Boom Fireworks return to Norwich Credit: Mark Bullimore

Revealed: What Norwich’s replacement £2.75m recycling centre could look like

How the £2.75m new recycling centre on the edge of the NDR could look. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Norwich man arrested after horse dies following attack

Eighteen-year-old mare Sindy who had to be put down following an attack in a paddock in the Mendham area, near Harleston. Picture: Tracy Grantham-Feavearyear

Trial of man accused of raping, assaulting and threatening to kill woman due to start

Kirkland Deasley and Dawn Petros were jailed at Norwich Crown Court for attempting to pervert the course of justice PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Number of trains to and from Norwich cancelled

Greater Anglia train. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Norwich man arrested after horse dies following attack

Eighteen-year-old mare Sindy who had to be put down following an attack in a paddock in the Mendham area, near Harleston. Picture: Tracy Grantham-Feavearyear

S Club to perform at throwback party in Norwich

S Club stars Tina, Jo and Bradley are coming to OPEN Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by OPEN Norwich

Chris Goreham: The commentary Norwich City fans could have done without at Brighton

Alex Tettey was pulled back into central defence against Brighton but couldn't stop City slipping to another away defeat. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City Premier League debate - Your questions answered by Paddy

Norwich City slipped to a fifth defeat in six Premier League games Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Wroxham told to replay their abandoned clash against White Ensign

Jordan Southgate's Wroxham side will have to replay against White Ensign on Wednesday evening. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists