Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Norwich man admits possessing extreme pornographic image

PUBLISHED: 11:15 20 December 2018

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

A Norwich man is to be sentenced after he admitted possessing an extreme pornographic image and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Michael Yaxley, 56, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court having been charged with possessing an extreme pornographic image on March 25, 2017.

He was also charged with three counts of being in breach of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) in that he deleted his internet history on November 8, 2016, he used cloud storage on a computer between October 24, 2016 and October 16, 2017.

He was also charged with using live streaming to prevent his history being kept between April 9, 2017 and April 26, 2018.

Yaxley, of Girlings Lane, Norwich, admitted all four offences when he appeared in court on Thursday (December 20).

District Judge Nicholas Watson said “given the history” Yaxley would have to be dealt with in the crown court as his powers were “insufficient”.

Sentencing was adjourned to a date to be fixed at Norwich Crown Court.

District judge Watson ordered a pre-sentence report be carried out to assist the higher court.

He said: “The Crown Court will want that information to tell them about the dangers you present by your offending.”

He was granted bail until the next hearing at the crown court which will be at a date to be fixed.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Most Read

Car ploughs into shop front in six car accident

Police were called to the area at 2.25pm after a report of a road traffic collision on the busy stretch. Picture: Langwrights independent estate agents

Fraudster jailed for six years after stealing more than £40,000 from victims he met on social media

Mark Grace, from Lowestoft, has been jailed for six years. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary.

Missing 44-year-old found by search volunteers

Christine Preston has now returned to her home in Toppesfield Picture: ARCHANT

Police, lifeboat and coastguards search for missing man

Mark Butler was last seen near Pontins Holiday Centre, Pakefield, yesterday. Photo: Suffolk Constabulary.

‘Fortunately it wasn’t further up the road’: Firefighter hits out at illegally parked cars

Firefighters struggled to access a kitchen fire in Princes Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Ben Horne.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing woman

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Michael Bailey: Mixing, proving, delivering – why Max is leading the Norwich City way

From left Max Aarons, Jamal Lewis, Ben Godfrey and Todd Cantwell have led the new wave of Norwich City talent breaking through from the club's Colney academy. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

Volcano expert who went to UEA has crucial role when natural disasters strike

Dr Jonathan Stone. Pic: Jonathan Stone

CCTV images released after man stole power tool and threatened staff

A man who stole power tools from B&Q in Norwich became verbally abusive to staff. Photo: Norfolk police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists