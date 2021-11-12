News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Dangerous driver crashed into Norwich doctor's surgery after chase

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 2:07 PM November 12, 2021
A car crashed into Old Palace Medical Centre on Old Palace Road in Norwich. A police cordon was in place.

The scene at Old Palace Road Medical Practice in February this year after dangerous driver Luke Robinson crashed his car. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

A driver who crashed into a Norwich doctor's surgery forcing it to have to close has been warned he faces jail.

Luke Robinson, 27, ploughed his Ford Focus car into the Old Palace Road Medical Practice in Norwich after having led police on a pursuit through the streets of the city.

Old Palace Medical Centre in Old Palace Road in Norwich is closed after a car crashed into it.

The scene at Old Palace Road Medical Practice in February this year after dangerous driver Luke Robinson crashed his car. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

Norwich Crown Court heard Robinson had been spotted by police, who had wanted to stop the driver after discovering he had no MOT or insurance.

But Robinson took off, driving at speeds of 60mph in 30mph zones across a series of streets, including Heigham Street, Armes Street, Northumberland Street and Old Palace Road at about 9.30am.

Old Palace Medical Centre in Old Palace Road in Norwich is closed after a car crashed into it.

The scene at Old Palace Road Medical Practice in February this year after dangerous driver Luke Robinson crashed his car. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

Cars were parked along the roads, meaning Robinson would not have been able to have seen pedestrians who might have been looking to cross the road at that time of the morning.

The court heard Robinson eventually "crashed into the wall of a doctor's surgery" before he fled the car and ran in front of a police vehicle, before being arrested.

The crash at the Old Palace Road Medical Practice resulted in the surgery having to close and therefore "affected its Covid vaccination programme".

Robinson, of Wessex Street, Norwich, appeared at court on Friday, November 12 when he admitted dangerous driving and driving while disqualified on February 16 this year.

Most Read

  1. 1 Lampard to be new City boss - reports
  2. 2 Man discovered at Norwich house with 150 cannabis plants
  3. 3 Three men admit having baseball bats and knives
  1. 4 Major changes for Dereham Road in £6.2m shake-up
  2. 5 Cars set alight in arson attack at Norwich dealership
  3. 6 City bar donates £2,260 to cover cost of puppy's operation after attack
  4. 7 Heartbroken girl's desperate bid to keep alley cat
  5. 8 Drivers facing long delays near Norwich due to roadworks
  6. 9 Fury at councillor's 'disgusting' slurs of city folk
  7. 10 'I couldn't move': Woman's terror after spiking suspicion in the city

The defendant also pleaded guilty to offences of having no insurance, failing to report a road accident and failing to stop on the same date.

Danielle O'Donovan, for Robinson, asked that a pre-sentence report be prepared before he is sentenced.

She told the court Robinson suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder as well as a borderline personality disorder.

Ms O'Donovan said at the time of the incident Robinson had "suffered a relationship breakdown" and had not set out that day with the intention of crashing into a doctor's surgery.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned sentence to December 3.

But he warned Robinson "the most likely outcome" was an "immediate prison sentence".

Robinson was ordered to reside at Wessex Street and was given an interim driving ban, meaning he must not drive from Friday, November 12.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The entrance to Roundwell Park travellers' site on Dereham Road, Costessey, on the edge of Norwich.

Five speeding tickets issued in one hour in busy road near Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
One man has been arrested following an alleged assault in Norwich city centre.

Norwich Live News

One man arrested after alleged assault in city centre

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Norwich make-up artist Sydney Purl has been able to go self-employed after gaining a million followers on TikTok. 

Video

Norwich make-up artist with 1m followers quits job to work with huge brands

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Cyclists in Norwich are calling for improvements to routes in the city

Video

'I arrive to work in tears': Cyclist's plea for better routes in city

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon