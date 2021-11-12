The scene at Old Palace Road Medical Practice in February this year after dangerous driver Luke Robinson crashed his car. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

A driver who crashed into a Norwich doctor's surgery forcing it to have to close has been warned he faces jail.

Luke Robinson, 27, ploughed his Ford Focus car into the Old Palace Road Medical Practice in Norwich after having led police on a pursuit through the streets of the city.

Norwich Crown Court heard Robinson had been spotted by police, who had wanted to stop the driver after discovering he had no MOT or insurance.

But Robinson took off, driving at speeds of 60mph in 30mph zones across a series of streets, including Heigham Street, Armes Street, Northumberland Street and Old Palace Road at about 9.30am.

Cars were parked along the roads, meaning Robinson would not have been able to have seen pedestrians who might have been looking to cross the road at that time of the morning.

The court heard Robinson eventually "crashed into the wall of a doctor's surgery" before he fled the car and ran in front of a police vehicle, before being arrested.

The crash at the Old Palace Road Medical Practice resulted in the surgery having to close and therefore "affected its Covid vaccination programme".

Robinson, of Wessex Street, Norwich, appeared at court on Friday, November 12 when he admitted dangerous driving and driving while disqualified on February 16 this year.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to offences of having no insurance, failing to report a road accident and failing to stop on the same date.

Danielle O'Donovan, for Robinson, asked that a pre-sentence report be prepared before he is sentenced.

She told the court Robinson suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder as well as a borderline personality disorder.

Ms O'Donovan said at the time of the incident Robinson had "suffered a relationship breakdown" and had not set out that day with the intention of crashing into a doctor's surgery.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned sentence to December 3.

But he warned Robinson "the most likely outcome" was an "immediate prison sentence".

Robinson was ordered to reside at Wessex Street and was given an interim driving ban, meaning he must not drive from Friday, November 12.