Teenager facing jail term after pleading guilty to arson attack

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:27 PM April 14, 2022
Stephen Bates is facing sentence at Norwich Crown Court for running a man over in a van. PIC: Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

A man faces a lengthy jail sentence after admitting an arson attack on a property in Norwich.

Charlie Lawes, 19, has pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life or being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

It follows an incident between July 10 and 12 last year when the front door of a property in Manby Road, Heartsease was damaged by fire.

Lawes, of Lavengro Road, Norwich, has also pleaded guilty to attempted arson on or about August 4 last year, involving damage to a Vauxhall Zafira.

Appearing at Norwich Crown Court he also denied another offence of sending an offensive message, on August 4 last year.

The court was told the prosecution accepted his pleas and he will be sentenced on May 13.

The charge of arson with intent to endanger or be reckless to life carries a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison.
 

