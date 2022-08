A male has been arrested in Norwich on suspicion of breaching his criminal behaviour order - Credit: PA

A male has been arrested in the city on suspicion of breaching his criminal behaviour order (CBO) for the second time in two days.

In a tweet on Sunday (August 21), Norwich Police said officers on cycle patrol from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested a prolific offender in Mountergate earlier in the day.

The male has now been remanded in custody.