Store still cordoned off with police tape two months after break-in

The off licence at the junction of Meadow Way and Lodore Avenue remains cordoned off. Picture inset is councillor Steve Morphew - Credit: Archant

An off licence which was burgled more than two months ago is still wrapped in police tape as enquiries continue.

The former Premier convenience store at the junction of Meadow Way and Lodore Avenue was broken into during the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, November 3.

A suspect forced entry into the premises and stole approximately £300 worth of alcohol and cigarettes.

A man in his 30s was arrested in Great Yarmouth in connection with the incident.

It is understood the previous owners of the shop, which still lies empty, had only just vacated.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "A man aged in his 30s was arrested in Great Yarmouth on November 26 on suspicion of burglary and questioned at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.

"He has since been released under investigation. Enquiries continue."

Police tape can still be seen at the convenience store just off Cromer Road in Norwich - Credit: Ben Hardy

Neighbours continue to wonder what will happen to the site which has been unoccupied ever since.

Keith Powell, 62, who lives in Meadow Way just around the corner, said: "I miss that little store. If I ran out of anything then it was very handy."

Diane Goldsmith, 65, who has lived in Meadow Way for more than 30 years, said: "I absolutely do miss it as I went there a lot. They used to do Hermes parcel collections there as well so it was useful."

Some suspect a large brand opening nearby had an impact.

Louise Kelly, 35, who lives in Lodore Avenue, said: "Nothing has been done to the shop since it closed. Who knows what the plans are for it?

"I imagine Covid had an impact and it was hard for it to compete with Tesco."

The convenience store just off Cromer Road in Norwich remains cordoned off with police tape - Credit: Ben Hardy

The store was reduced in size when East of England Co-Op Funeral Services moved into one side of the premises.

An anonymous staff member from the funeral services said: "It is a mystery as to what is happening with it now. I hope they do it up as beauty salon perhaps."

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour Group at the county council said: "It's a shame to lose shops like that.

"They are exactly the type of business that saw us through the worst of lockdown."