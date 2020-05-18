Learner driver with nine-year-old onboard has car seized
PUBLISHED: 18:58 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:58 18 May 2020
A learner driver is facing police action after being caught behind the wheel in Norwich with only their nine-year-old daughter in the car.
Police stopped the motorist in the car park at the Riverside retail park, near Carrow Road, on Monday, March 18.
They were found to only have a provisional driving licence and had no licence holder supervising.
The upmarket Mercedes SUV vehicle they were driving was seized by police under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act.
The notice means officers had reasonable grounds to believe that the driver was uninsured or was not driving in accordance with their licence.
