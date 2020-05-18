Learner driver with nine-year-old onboard has car seized

Mercedes SUV vehicle seized at Riverside retail park in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

A learner driver is facing police action after being caught behind the wheel in Norwich with only their nine-year-old daughter in the car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Vehicle stopped in Norwich, Driver had a provisional licence, and unfortunately their 9 year old daughter was to young to supervise them. #Seized #Sec165 #NotWorthTheRisk. 190/7007 pic.twitter.com/tpmGHkFtOY — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) May 18, 2020

Police stopped the motorist in the car park at the Riverside retail park, near Carrow Road, on Monday, March 18.

You may also want to watch:

They were found to only have a provisional driving licence and had no licence holder supervising.

The upmarket Mercedes SUV vehicle they were driving was seized by police under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act.

The notice means officers had reasonable grounds to believe that the driver was uninsured or was not driving in accordance with their licence.